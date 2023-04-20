Apex Labs Company Logo (CNW Group/Apex Labs Ltd.)

SUMMIT-90 statistically powered phase 2b study to evaluate APEX-90 macrodose synthetic psilocybin in-clinic with assisted psychotherapy

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Apex Labs Ltd. (APEX or the Company), a pharmaceutical company transforming the standard of mental health care with clinically proven psilocybin treatments, is pleased to announce approval of SUMMIT-90. SUMMIT-90 is a landmark double-blind, placebo controlled phase 2b study evaluating multiple doses of APEX-90 administered in-clinic with assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of severe depression within diagnosed PTSD. The 160 patient trial approval comes by way of a no objection letter received from Health Canada on April 14th, 2023 and the company aims to begin recruitment Q2 of 2023.


