Puget Law Group

Puget Law Group

 By Jared Ausserer, Puget Law Group

United States Special Forces Disabled Officer with PTSD Sentenced to 60 Months (Five Years) in Prison Despite Being Free for Two Years and Assisting Others

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puget Law Group Partner, Jared Ausserer, announced the firm would be appealing the three guilty verdicts (of seven changers) in the State of Washington v. Army Special Forces Officer (SPO) Colonel Owen Ray. Colonel Ray is a decorated veteran Army Special Forces officer with 25 years of service including serving as the Military Aide for President Barack Obama.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.