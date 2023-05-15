Applexus Logo

Applexus Logo

 By Applexus Technologies Private Limited

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Applexus Technologies, a leading provider of digital transformation and enterprise application solutions, has launched CeleRITE, an innovative platform for organizations seeking to migrate to SAP S/4HANA quickly, affordably, and reliably. CeleRITE comprises a toolset that automates the migration of configuration, code, and data to S/4HANA, covering all transformation scenarios. It also facilitates transformations associated with business events such as mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, landscape consolidations, and cloud migrations anywhere on the spectrum between greenfield and brownfield.  


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.