Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio)

Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio)

 By Apptio, Cloudwiry

Apptio extends its market leadership in FinOps, strengthening cloud savings automation with new acquisition

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications, today announced that it has acquired Cloudwiry, a market leader in multi-cloud savings automation and FinOps. Founded in 2016, Cloudwiry automates commitment management and optimization on behalf of its enterprise customers, maximizing savings, reducing risk, and increasing flexibility.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.