Managing Partner Robert Mankin (L) and Managing Partner and Board Chair Steve McConnell (R).

 By NBBJ

Managing Partner Steve McConnell, FAIA, Elevated to Board Chair; Partner Robert C. Mankin Jr., AIA, Appointed as Managing Partner to Lead Firm's Executive Team

SEATTLE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture and design firm NBBJ has announced key leadership appointments effective March 1, 2023, as part of its succession plan. Steve McConnell, FAIA, will be elevated to chair of the firm's board and carry on as a Managing Partner focused on strategic planning and firm governance. Robert C. Mankin Jr., AIA, has been appointed a Managing Partner and will oversee the firm's business strategy and day-to-day management as leader of the firm's executive team.


