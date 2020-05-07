In this Monday, April 13, 2020, file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee has repeatedly said he will rely on scientific models and input from state health officials to determine when stay-at-home orders can be relaxed, despite growing calls for them to be ended, including a protest that drew about 2,500 to the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)