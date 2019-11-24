Skagit Publishing on Nov. 15 hosted a luncheon and auction for the Argus Fund, which benefits numerous programs for children and youths in the area.

Focusing on the normalization of children’s lives, the funds raised by the Argus Fund — which was founded more than 70 years ago — greatly affect the recipients.

In the past, funds have been used for art supplies, calculators, yearbooks, prom attire, athletics fees, swim passes, graduation gowns and tassels and much, more more.

For more information, visit goskagit.com/argus_fund.

