Prospective investors can now buy shares in vacation rentals starting with homes in several cities including Joshua Tree, CA, Nashville, TN, and Panama City, FL

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrived Homes ("Arrived"), the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows anyone to buy shares in single-family rentals starting at just $100, is now offering the opportunity to invest in short-term vacation rentals as well. Anyone can buy shares in the vacation rentals to access the rental income and property appreciation over time.

