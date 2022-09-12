(PRNewsfoto/Zulily)

 By Zulily

Ecommerce site launches online superstore, delivering value and fun for millions of moms

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 2010 as a digitally native retailer, Zulily has sought to deliver the best shopping experience for its core customers: moms. Each day, Zulily launches more than 100 flash sales, most lasting 72 hours or less, with thousands of new styles to browse and discover. Flash sales have and will continue to delight moms by delivering savings and the thrill of a great find, but — spurred by economic pressures that emerged during the pandemic — the value equation for shoppers has shifted, which means Zulily must play a different role in the lives of millions of moms. Thus, today, Zulily unveiled new features and functionalities that represent an evolution of its business model that is geared toward providing added value to its shopping experience.

