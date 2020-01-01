Here's how to sum up Pac-12 men's basketball, which closes the 2019 portion of the season and heads into 2020 and conference play this week:
There's Oregon, and then there's everybody else.
At 11-2, the Ducks are ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25 poll and their only two losses were narrow defeats in the Bahamas against No. 1 Gonzaga and North Carolina.
Oregon, the preseason favorite in a media poll, is the front-runner in a top-heavy conference that includes seven teams with double-digit wins.
The Pac-12 posted a respectable 73.9 winning percentage (113-40) in nonconference games, which puts the league in good shape to push five or six teams into the NCAA tournament.
Last year, only three Pac-12 teams made it to the Big Dance.
"There are times when we've had a very good upper tier or couple of teams that really could challenge deep into the NCAA tournament, but maybe the bottom team or a couple teams at the bottom almost acted as an anchor against all of us," Arizona coach Sean Miller told the AP. "But this year, I don't believe that's the case. I think the middle has never been stronger.
"It's hard to differentiate maybe between the very top teams and maybe four through eight, four through nine."
This season also marks the end of the Pac-12's 18-game conference schedule. The league adopts a 20-game conference schedule next season.
—
NCAA TOURNEY PROJECTIONS
Washington's loss to Houston in the Diamond Head Classic title game last week hasn't tempered Jerry Palm's belief in the Huskies. The NCAA tournament bracket analyst for CBS Sports picks UW to finish with a No. 4 seed in the West region and a first-round matchup against No. 13 Akron.
He also includes Oregon (No. 3 seed), Arizona (4) Stanford (4) and Colorado (10) in his tournament forecast.
ESPN bracket guru Joe Lunardi predicts Washington will be a No. 10 seed in the South region starting against No. 7 Seton Hall. He has five Pac-12 teams in the NCAA tournament including Oregon (3), Arizona (5), Colorado (7) and Stanford (9).
—
NET UPDATE
Washington is No. 44 in the NCAA Evaluating Tool (NET) while securing nine of its 10 wins against Quadrant 3 and 4 teams.
The Pac-12 has nine teams ranked among the top 100: Oregon (11), Arizona (20), Stanford (21), Colorado (23), UW, Arizona State (58), Utah (65), USC (71) and Oregon State (73).
And here's a look at the rest: Washington State (127), UCLA (171) and California (185).
—
CROWDED SCORING RACE
Raise your hand if you picked Utah's Timmy Allen to lead the Pac-12 in scoring.
OK, stop lying.
Last season the sophomore forward scored at least 20 points in three Pac-12 games and shot 57.5 percent from the floor, but he averaged just 12.2 points.
Allen's league-leading 21-point average is one of the biggest story lines heading into conference play.
Oregon State's Tres Tinkle (20.4 ppg.) and Washington State's CJ Elleby (20.1) round out the Pac-12's top three scorers.
