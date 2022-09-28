Los Angeles and Seattle celebrations advance programming, Health Science Guild, Women In Tech & Entertainment Guild

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame unveils 22 honorees at Induction 2022 festivities in Los Angeles and Seattle. To advance programming and philanthropy, its founder Robert Chinn Foundation matches up to $500,000. Contributions over $1,000 through sponsorships, grants or GoFundMe are recognized in perpetuity as Season 2023 Founders, Health Science Guild Founders, or Women in Tech & Entertainment Guild Founders. 

