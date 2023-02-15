CLARKSTON, Wash., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asotin County Public Facilities District ("ACPFD") is notifying certain individuals of an incident that may affect the privacy of some personal information. ACPFD is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of individuals' information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

ACPFD recently concluded its investigation into a data privacy incident that impacted its computer systems and caused a temporary disruption to services. Upon learning of the incident, ACPFD promptly worked to secure its IT systems and, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that ACPFD was the victim of a sophisticated cyberattack and that, between April 4, 2022, and May 31, 2022, an unauthorized actor may have accessed and/or acquired a limited amount of data stored on the Aquatic Center's systems. A comprehensive and time-consuming review of the affected data was subsequently performed to determine whether it contained any sensitive information and to identify potentially affected individuals. This review was recently concluded on January 27, 2023.


