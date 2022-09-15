Innovative tech brand RealThing Ai, has engaged with marketing powerhouse 5th Gear Marketing. The team aims to bring the success the brand has achieved in the UK and Australia to the US market with the launch of its flagship smartphone, RealSAM Pocket.
WASHINGTON and SAN DIEGO, Sep. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative tech brand RealThing Ai, that provides friendly, easy-to-use voice-operated solutions to support those living with vision loss has engaged with marketing powerhouse 5th Gear Marketing. The team aims to bring the success the brand has achieved in the UK and Australia to the US market with the launch of its flagship smartphone, RealSAM Pocket.
RealSAM Pocket is powered by RealThing's proprietary conversational artificial intelligence (AI), known as RealDialog, allowing users to execute even complex tasks on their mobile device by voice. Opening the doors to immeasurable opportunities and access, RealSAM Pocket is as empowering as it is simple to use. The smartphone is a gamechanger for the 7 million people living in the US with vision loss or impairment1.
The relationship between 5th Gear Marketing and RealThing Ai means their launch into the US market will be able to reach more Americans, faster. Already wildly successful in other parts of the world, RealThing Ai's technology is trusted by the Australian government and has been instrumental in supporting some of the UK's leading sight loss charities. With this latest venture breaking into the US market, RealThing is ready to expand its market reach and get its unique product into the hands of as many people as possible. 5th Gear Marketing will help them do just that.
Through strategic search campaigns and a comprehensive marketing plan, 5th Gear is thrilled to be a part of RealThing's new endeavor.
About RealThing Ai
With nearly a decade and a half under its belt as a brand, RealThing began as a group of passionate AI researchers and developers with a collective 30+ years of experience in Defense, Aviation and Research. In 2012, the team began developing their first products, including Speech-to-Speech translation, quickly identifying the potential for its solution to make a difference to people living with vision impairment. The rest, as they say, is history.
RealSAM Pocket is the latest device from the innovative brand, allowing users to, with just the tap of a finger and their voice, make calls, communicate via text, listen to media, and get potentially-life-saving assistance.
RealSAM Pocket lets users:
Add contacts by voice
Make or receive calls
Send or receive texts
Read handwriting or printed text through Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Magnify video and images
Identify objects (in beta)
Get sighted assistance via Be my Eyes
Access navigation support
Set smart reminders
Stream content including audiobooks, podcasts and radio.
"We're thrilled to be working with 5th Gear Marketing to bring RealSAM Pocket to the US market. We're passionate about the product we offer – the software we've designed is bringing the gift of easy-to-use smartphone technology to anyone who needs it," noted RealThing Ai Global Head of Marketing, Louise Humphreys. "Ultimately, we are passionate about creating solutions that enable Americans with vision loss to live independently and achieve their everyday communication goals. The advances we can make with a team like 5th Gear Marketing on our side is incredibly exciting" Humphreys added.
5th Gear Marketing is a world-class digital marketing agency with nearly 20 years of experience in SEO, Content Marketing, Lead Generation, Customer Journeys and more. The boutique agency drives real results that garner increased traffic, brand awareness and profit for the companies they engage with. They've helped global brands like Sprint, AT&T, State Farm Insurance, Capstone Advisors and countless others.
"We have one goal at 5th Gear Marketing – to offer effective, tangible results that are measurable and show where and how we've moved the needle for our clients. Our unique, holistic approach to marketing involves creating a custom, individualized campaign with strategies that meet individual goals for every client we partner with," said 5th Gear Founder, Eric Brandt. "Our new engagement with RealThing is exciting and an honor. We look very forward to helping them grow and excel as they continue to offer powerful software to customers who need assistance. Being a part of something that will ultimately help hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people living with sight loss is something we're proud of.
We stand behind RealThing Ai, their product, their service and their goal, and are thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking technology," he added.
