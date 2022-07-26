– Companies plan to discuss results with regulatory authorities –

TOKYO and BOTHELL, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE:4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced positive topline results from the phase 1b/2 EV-103 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-869) Cohort K evaluating PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) who are ineligible to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Merck is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada.

