The state Department of Ecology on Thursday issued what are expected to be final permits for Atlantic salmon farms in the region.
One of the four permits is for a farm, or net pen, located near Hope Island in Skagit Bay. The other three are near Bainbridge Island.
The permits, which regulate water quality, take effect Aug. 10 and will expire Aug. 9, 2024. The pens are expected to close, however, by the time their leases though the state Department of Natural Resources expire in 2022.
All Atlantic salmon farms in the state are operated by Cooke Aquaculture. The farms are slated to close by 2022 due to state law enacted after the collapse of a farm in Skagit County in August 2017.
That collapse allowed as many as 250,000 of the nonnative fish into the Salish Sea and was determined to have happened due to negligence in maintaining the farm.
According to Ecology, while the farms continue to operate, the newly-issued permits will tighten environmental protections.
Improved requirements include increased underwater video monitoring, regular inspections and submissions of related reports, improved cleaning and maintenance procedures, site-specific response plans for fish escapes and contacting tribes in the event of an escape.
The Hope Island farm was built in 1987, and the net pens were replaced in 2010, according to permit documents.
The cages were replaced with a new structure in 2010. It’s an about 800-square foot grid of 10 net pens, varying in depth from about 90 to about 115 feet.
Hatchery-raised fish imported from Iceland are raised to adulthood at the farm, to about 10 pounds each.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.