 By USG Realty Capital

Through her newly formed consulting firm, Kamin leads USG Realty Capital's business development.

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Realty Capital, a leading investment sponsor specializing in opportunity zones, announced today that Audrey Kamin has been appointed chair of the company's independent advisory board. Additionally, Kamin has joined the company as director of business development through her newly formed consulting firm.


