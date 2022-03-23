KENT, Wash., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Phil Beck Braga shares his powerful, eye-opening perspective about end times to enlighten Christian readers in When is the Rapture of the Church?: Unraveling The End Times ($17.99, paperback, 9781662844553; $8.99, e-book, 9781662844560).
Braga understands that the mere mention of end times causes fear and anxiety in the hearts of many Christians. In his book, he offers a well-written and thoroughly prepared exploration of the Rapture. Readers will appreciate his carefully explained unique perspective in Post-Tribulation theology that reveals details of end time events. He provides an interesting history of how the Pretribulation Rapture theology started and how it's interpretation has failed to adequately support end times prophecy according to the Bible. Braga reveals a timeline of when the Rapture will be and teaches Christians how to identify the antichrist and Mystery Babylon and what future signs to watch for. Readers will also be educated on the correct interpretation of the Bible using three indispensable steps: knowledge of the context of the passage, comparison with other Scriptural passages, and the meaning of the original language.
"After reading the words of Jesus in Matthew 24:29-31, I started asking questions about the Pretribulation theology and it all started," said Braga. "This was a few years ago. I decided to write this book after many years of studying eschatology. When COVID came around, I knew that it was time to write this book."
Phil Beck Braga is an Evangelist who studied Theology at Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas. He has been a Sunday school teacher, a Pastor, and a member of the treasury in various churches. Being the son of a Pastor, and the nephew of an Eschatology professor, Braga has intensely studied the Bible for over 21 years, with a focus on end time events that has given him the motivation to write this book. For more than 23 years, he has volunteered for The Salvation Army. This included activities such as distributing food for the less fortunate, toys for children in need at Christmas time and Christmas bell ringing for the organization. He is a continues supporter of non-profit organizations across the world. Braga, his wife Larissa, and their daughter Chloe, currently reside in Seattle, Washington. He enjoys studying eschatology, watching movies, playing soccer, and reading books, most especially reading with his daughter.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. When is the Rapture of the Church?: Unraveling The End Times is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
