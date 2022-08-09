Recent release "Papa" from Page Publishing author Beverly Adkins, PhD, is a poignant and engaging children's story focusing on a young girl struggling to understand the heartbreaking loss of her grandfather.
VENUS, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Adkins, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, who has a PhD in special education with an emphasis on severe behavioral disorders, has completed her new book "Papa": an intentional and carefully written children's story that follows the journey of a little girl processing the death of her grandfather.
Author Beverly Adkins writes, "I got up later than usual that morning. Mama didn't wake me. She was in the kitchen, speaking softly on the phone. She looked tired. I didn't quite
understand everything she said. Something about a call in the middle of the night. Something about Papa and Big Uncle coming home by plane. I had never seen Mama cry before, so I just stood there."
She goes on to describe the family's memories, writing, "Trips to Mexia were more than just going to the country. It was going to see Papa. We would turn off the highway and drive up a long driveway that ended beside an enormous white house. Somehow, Papa always knew when we were coming. I could picture him sitting alone on the porch, wearing a long-sleeve shirt over long johns, a ring of sweat around his collar. His legs would be crossed at the knee, with pigeon-toed feet donning an old pair of stretched socks and chewed-up boots. Papa's eyes would light up as he extended his arms for hugs. That was the hardest part, because his whiskers always scratched my face. The hard bubble gum and orange slices he gave us helped to relieve the pain."
Published by Page Publishing, Beverly Adkins, PhD's impactful tale provides an opportunity for young readers and listeners to gain an understanding of death and grief, opening doors for important conversations about processing loss.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Papa" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
