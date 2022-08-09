Recent release "Papa" from Page Publishing author Beverly Adkins, PhD, is a poignant and engaging children's story focusing on a young girl struggling to understand the heartbreaking loss of her grandfather.

VENUS, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Adkins, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, who has a PhD in special education with an emphasis on severe behavioral disorders, has completed her new book "Papa": an intentional and carefully written children's story that follows the journey of a little girl processing the death of her grandfather.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.