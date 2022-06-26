...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the low to mid
90s again on Monday. Overnight low temperatures tonight will
likely only cool into the 60s for many locations. This will pose
a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Author Dr. Lena Johnson's book "They May Laugh" is a heartwarming children's book that shares how it is okay to be different, but instills confidence in that uniqueness
Recent release "They May Laugh" from Page Publishing author Dr. Lena Johnson is an endearing book about a child who is different from others. Though the child is asked repeatedly about their choice of clothes, music and solitude, they answer simply that they are happy as they are.
ABERDEEN, Wash., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lena Johnson, a proud wife, mother, and dog mom from Washington, has completed her new book "They May Laugh": an uplifting children's book meant to instill confidence in young ones to be who they are unapologetically.
"Growing up is hard, and learning to be confident is even harder. This book follows a child through the school day where bullying occurs. See how they cope and show the world they are happy and confident in themselves."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Lena Johnson's heartwarming tale follows one child as they are asked about their choice of clothes, music and solitude. Without wavering the child confidently answers that they are who they are. This vibrantly illustrated book will instill the value of self-worth in children and encourage them to step out into the world as they are, because the only opinion that matters is their own.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "They May Laugh" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
