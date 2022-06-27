Recent release "Our American Story: Fixing the Sausage Grinder" from Page Publishing author Hank Thomas is a compelling read discussing the current political climate and methods he believes will invoke change for the better and open dialogue between people of opposing sides so that they may see they have some common interest.
ISSAQUAH, Wash., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hank Thomas, a proud family patriarch who served as a naval officer and is president of a nonprofit corporation offering affordable housing in his community, has completed his new book "Our American Story: Fixing the Sausage Grinder": an informative political and historical read.
"Almost nobody approves of the way our government is working. Almost everybody agrees that money in the form of political donations is a major part of the problems we witness. Corporate and special interest donations are seen as the most egregious parts of the political finance problem.
Our history books are not as complete as they arguably should have been when it comes to some of our more controversial historical events. It is difficult to imagine any reason for these omissions that does not involve malice on the part of the author. After all, when was the last time someone came to you with information they did not want you to have?
The goal of this book is to offer ideas about how we might fix the political dysfunction that dominates our daily news and conversation. The reader will, I hope, find themselves drawn into a conversation that will be comfortable and productive when it comes to their involvement. The more we talk to one another, the more likely it will be that we begin to agree on solutions to our current political problems."
Published by Page Publishing, Hank Thomas' gripping tale allows readers to better understand the current political climate along with ways they may step up to fix these issues.
Readers who wish to experience this incredible work can purchase"Our American Story: Fixing the Sausage Grinder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
