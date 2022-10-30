Recent release "KHOF-FM" from Page Publishing author Jack Short follows the author's career while working at one of the first Christian radio stations, and the various occurrences that took place behind the scenes. From lighthearted fun to more serious events, Short shares each moment with a genuine honesty and appreciation for the wonderful memories created during these moments.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack Short, who studied electrical engineering at California Polytechnic Institute and served in the military as a part of the Signal Corps, has completed his new book "KHOF-FM": a captivating and moving autobiographical account of what it was like working at a Christian radio station during a time when such a thing was merely an idea, and the various people and situations experienced by the author and others while working there.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.