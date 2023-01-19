Recent release "Letters I Wrote" from Page Publishing author Lakisha Marie Mackie is a heartwarming collection of prose, anecdotes, and advice sharing the insights earned while meeting the daunting obstacles of the modern human experience.
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lakisha Marie Mackie, a mother of one with a lifelong passion for writing presently living in Powder Springs, Georgia, with the love of her life and their son, has completed her new book "Letters I Wrote": an inspiring and deeply personal work with a positive message of hope and perseverance.
The author shares, "In this book, you may call them speeches, you may call them poems, you may call them stories, but I call them 'Letters I Wrote'. Thanks for reading my book."
Published by Page Publishing, Lakisha Marie Mackie's engrossing book is an inspiring work for readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Letters I Wrote" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
