...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...A period of hot weather during the weak ahead will make
heat related illness possible--especially in those people for
whom it is difficult to escape the heat.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Western
Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal
Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot daytime temps and warm nighttime lows pose a risk
for heat related illness in vulnerable populations such as the
elderly and unsheltered homeless.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Author Michael Crawford's new book "Tommy the Speedy Turtle" is a heartwarming story for young children celebrating the wonders of nature
Recent release "Tommy the Speedy Turtle" from Page Publishing author Michael Crawford is a charming tale introducing an adventurous turtle who yearns to explore the world beyond his sylvan pond. He encounters Bobby, a young boy out for a hike with his father, who explains to his enthralled son that the amazing turtle should remain wild and free in nature rather than be kept in a tiny tank; Bobby learns an important lesson about respect for nature.
ARLINGTON, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Crawford, a father, veteran, published poet, and lyricist who has worked for a Seattle-based aerospace company for many years and in his free time enjoys the outdoors and the wonders of nature, has completed his new book "Michael the Speedy Turtle": a gentle story sure to appeal to preschool-and elementary aged children.
Tommy, a unique turtle, a turtle with an orange spot on his shell, can move very fast, faster than any other turtle, who loves to look for new adventures, see new things, play with other turtles, and be with new friends in a new place. One day, Tommy sets out for a new adventure to leave his home, Moss Pond, and travel to be in a new and distant pond, Stump Pond. And the adventure begins.
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Crawford's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Michael the Speedy Turtle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
