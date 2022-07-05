Recent release "Stone Valley (November 2010)" from Page Publishing author R.A. Eberts is a captivating story of finding hope and love after loss. After losing her husband to illness, Jamison Meridith Nix finds herself longing to make sense of her life and travels to visit her sister. But a wrong turn and broken-down car leaves her stranded in a new town where her life is about to change.
WARDEN, Wash., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.A. Eberts, a life-long writer, has completed her new book "Stone Valley (November 2010)": a stirring tale following the adventures of one woman who finds herself lost in a strange town, and the incredible people she meets along the way that change her.
Published by Page Publishing, R.A. Eberts's spellbinding narrative centers around Jamison Meridith Nix, a widow who finds herself in need of a break from life and seeks refuge in a trip to visit her sister. However, a wrong turn leads to her becoming stranded in the picturesque Stone Valley, a place unlike any other. Despite her initial fears of being lost, Jamison soon discovers Stone Valley is exactly where she needs to be.
Full of enchanting surprises and vivid characters, a week in Stone Valley becomes a life-changing experience for Jamison as she shares adventures with the town's citizens. Suddenly, a brand-new romance sweeps her off her feet and hope for a bright new future springs forth as Jamison finds herself falling in love with her new surroundings and wondering if this might be her new home.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Stone Valley (November 2010)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
