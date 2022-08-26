...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds likely remain south of the
San Juan Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Author Richard Andrews's new book "Welcome to Nam" is a personal account of the author's yearlong tour serving in the Vietnam War told through a series of vignettes
Recent release "Welcome to Nam" from Page Publishing author Richard Andrews is an overview of the author's year spent serving overseas during the Vietnam War. Initially started to help cope with PTSD nightmares from his time in combat, Andrews's memoir serves as a stark reminder of the horrors of war and what serving on the front lines truly entails.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Andrews, a veteran, has completed his new book "Welcome to Nam": a gripping and spellbinding memoir of the author's time overseas during the Vietnam War, and how his experiences stayed with him long after he returned home.
"After returning from Vietnam, I had a lot of nightmares," writes Andrews. "They started getting so bad that I went to the Veterans Affairs to get help. After a few months, my psychiatrist mentioned for me to start writing them down as soon as I woke up. He then asked if I was getting any compensation for my ears from the land mine? In order to do that I had to tell the Board why I thought I had PTSD. But, to do that, I pretty much had to describe my whole year in Nam! So, I started from the beginning, circling Cam Rahn Bay, and seeing Vietnam for the very first time. I was excited and scared at the same time! I mean. It's not every day you get to war! I just couldn't picture someone actually wanting to kill me! I found out in a hurry just how wrong I was!"
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Andrews's potent tale will transport readers to the front lines of war, where every day could be someone's last. Expertly paced and full of thrilling moments, "Welcome to Nam" will captivate readers right up until the very end as Andrews relives his experiences for those ready to follow along for the ride.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Welcome to Nam" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
