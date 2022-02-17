PUYLLAP, Wash., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Lawrence, an outdoors enthusiast and wildlife photographer, has completed his new book "Benny the Not-So-Busy Beaver": an enchanting tale of a playful beaver that holds a vital message on the importance of work.
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Lawrence's colorful tale follows Benny the beaver, who lives in the woods with all his friends. Full of energy and not wanting to work, Benny approaches his friends, asking if they're free to play with him. But they all warn Benny of the impending winter and explain that they can't play as they are too busy preparing their homes for the snowy weather.
Accompanied by charming illustrations, Benny's tale will delight readers of all ages with its adorable characters, such as Benny the beaver, Woody the woodchuck, and Sadie the squirrel. Once winter hits, Benny realizes his mistake, but will he manage to build his dam for the winter before it's too late?
Readers who wish to experience this dazzling work can purchase "Benny the Not-So-Busy Beaver" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
