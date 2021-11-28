RAINIER, Wash., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shantel Norton, who is an author, a secretary in local government, and a high school sports coach, has completed her new book "The Archer Chronicles: Magic of Fear": a captivating novel about two girls named Evelyn and Violet who embark on an unexpectedly magical journey together.
Author Shantel Norton writes, "Before he could react, I closed my eyes and pushed my thumbs hard into his temples. He collapsed to the ground and laid there stiff. I bent down to check his pulse and saw him lightly breathing. I stood back up half smiling at the fact that I had just managed to knock out one of the top Strength family members with my weakest magic. Yet my heart ached as I stepped around him and continued down the road. I knew I had to do this. I was not going to risk his life. I should have known that from the beginning."
Published by Page Publishing, Shantel Norton's enchanting tale explores the unanticipated magical journey of Evelyn and Violet. With darkness lurking around every corner and new threats appearing under every stone they turn, will their newfound magic be the piece of themselves they were both missing, or will it destroy the pieces of them that are left?
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Archer Chronicles: Magic of Fear" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
