Recent release "Murders and Mayhem Most Foul" from Page Publishing author Sharron Van Hovel is a thrilling tale that follows Sarah, a young woman whose life changes forever when she witnesses the murder of her family. Leaving her hometown to escape her trauma, Moore returns to find answers about the infamous night in an attempt to heal, but she soon finds herself in danger all over again.
VANCOUVER, Wash., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharron Van Hovel, a longtime resident of the Pacific Northwest who enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book "Murders and Mayhem Most Foul": a powerful and riveting story of a harrowing event and the young woman whose life is shattered by it.
"It was Thanksgiving eve in Macy, a small town in central Washington state," writes Van Hovel. "Sarah Barnes had nothing on her mind except the scrumptious feast already being prepared for the next day's dinner. However, before she reached her home, events took place that would shatter her life forever.
"To save her own life, Sarah traveled incognito on a cross-country journey. Along the way, she met and helped many interesting people. After months of traveling and looking over her shoulder, Sarah decided it was time to return home and get some answers. Surely, after all that time, it was safe to do so. Wasn't it?"
Published by Page Publishing, Sharron Van Hovel's spellbinding tale unravels a compelling mystery that will hold readers in its grips until the very end. As Sarah's quest for answers continues, dangers and old foes arise that threaten to end her investigation along with her own life.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Murders and Mayhem Most Foul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
