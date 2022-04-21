OTTAWA, ON, le 21 avril 2022 /CNW/ - Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont locales.

Washington D.C. (États-Unis d'Amérique)



Rencontres privées.



9 h 00

La vice-première ministre tiendra un point de presse conjoint avec le ministre des Finances de l'Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, pour marquer la clôture des réunions de printemps 2022 du Fonds monétaire international et du Groupe de la Banque mondiale à Washington D.C.







L'événement sera diffusé en direct au lien suivant : https://www.facebook.com/connect2canada







Notes à l'intention des médias :



  • Les représentants des médias canadiens qui souhaitent couvrir cet événement doivent s'inscrire en envoyant un courriel à WSHDCMedia@international.gc.ca. Seuls les journalistes présents sur place pourront poser des questions.
  • Les représentants des médias sont priés d'arriver au plus tard à 8 h 30.
  • Les places sont limitées.

 

Ce document se trouve aussi à l'adresse https://vicepm.canada.ca/fr

SOURCE Cabinet de la vice-première ministre du Canada

