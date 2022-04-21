...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Avis aux médias - Itinéraire de la vice-première ministre pour le vendredi 22 avril 2022
OTTAWA, ON, le 21 avril 2022 /CNW/ - Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont locales.
Washington D.C. (États-Unis d'Amérique)
Rencontres privées.
9 h 00
La vice-première ministre tiendra un point de presse conjoint avec le ministre des Finances de l'Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, pour marquer la clôture des réunions de printemps 2022 du Fonds monétaire international et du Groupe de la Banque mondiale à Washington D.C.
Les représentants des médias canadiens qui souhaitent couvrir cet événement doivent s'inscrire en envoyant un courriel à WSHDCMedia@international.gc.ca. Seuls les journalistes présents sur place pourront poser des questions.
Les représentants des médias sont priés d'arriver au plus tard à 8 h 30.
