WASHINGTON, le 3 nov. 2021 /CNW/ - Innovation, Sciences et Développement économique Canada

Le ministre de l'Innovation, des Sciences et de l'Industrie, l'honorable François-Philippe Champagne, tiendra un point de presse le 4 novembre afin de discuter de ses rencontres en compagnie de ses homologues américains. Il parlera des occasions de partenariat et de croissance pour le Canada et les États-Unis dans le contexte de la relance économique durable qui s'amorce dans le monde entier à la suite de la pandémie.

Date : Le jeudi 4 novembre 2021

Heure : 12 h 10 (heure de l'Est)

Lieu :

Entrée de l'édifice Hart du Sénat

120 Constitution Ave NE

Washington (D.C.)

États-Unis

Restez branchés

Pour obtenir plus de renseignements ou pour connaître les services offerts par le Ministère, visitez Canada.ca/ISDE.

Suivez Innovation, Sciences et Développement économique Canada sur les médias sociaux.

Twitter : @ISDE_CA; Facebook : @innovationcanadienne; Instagram : @innovationcdn; et LinkedIn.

SOURCE Innovation, Sciences et Développement économique Canada

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.