U.K. Distiller First to Handcraft Ultra-Premium Organic Spirits at the Molecular Level for a Perfectly Balanced Flavor Experience

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pursuit of flavorful spirits has now reached the molecular level. Linden Leaf, the Cambridge, UK-based innovators creating wonderfully harmonious and exceptionally balanced spirits, announce their heralded 88 Organic Molecular Gin and Singularity Organic Molecular Vodka are now available in the United States. They are initially being launched at exclusive restaurants, bars and retail outlets in New York, Florida and Colorado as well as being available online across the entire USA at https://shoplindenleaf.com/

