Jesse Parker, Doc Swinson's Master Blender, has been gaining attention and winning awards as Docs has grown. Winning Washington State Distiller of the Year and Independent Bottler of the Year are two highlights from 2022.

Jesse Parker, Doc Swinson's Master Blender, has been gaining attention and winning awards as Docs has grown. Winning Washington State Distiller of the Year and Independent Bottler of the Year are two highlights from 2022.

 By Distiller's Way

Traditional methods and modern flavor profiles attract bourbon connoisseurs and wine drinkers alike

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNW-based distillery Doc Swinson's is shaking up the whiskey scene, one new release at a time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.