SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axis Medical Staffing, a Seattle, WA-based healthcare staffing agency specializing in contract assignments for travel nurses and allied healthcare professionals, has once again been named the top travel nursing agency in the nation. This time, Axis Medical Staffing has been ranked the #1 Travel Nursing Agency by BluePipes.
BluePipes is a leading professional networking platform dedicated to the healthcare industry. BluePipes evaluated reviews of more than 380 travel nursing agencies on six different rating services in 2022, with Axis Medical Staffing earning the coveted top spot.
Founded by Ryan Skjonsberg and Adam McKinnon in 2004, Axis Medical Staffing provides quality medical staffing for facilities nationwide. According to Skjonsberg, earning the #1 spot is an honor celebrated by Axis's internal teams, the nurses they place, and the healthcare facilities that rely on Axis for exceptional talent.
"We have spent the past 18 years working tirelessly to facilitate a perfect fit for our healthcare facility partners and our rockstar nurses. We know that this is a space where a win-win situation for our partners and our nurses is imperative. I am incredibly proud of our team and grateful to our nurses for recognizing our work, and reviewing us so favorably," Skjonsberg said.
According to McKinnon, the Axis team's win is the culmination of years of experience learning to meet the unique needs and adapting to the challenges presented in the medical staffing space. The result is a "laser focus on recruiting highly skilled and dependable medical professionals, and matching their requirements to the needs of our facilities," he said.
Continuing he said, "Our team at Axis represents the finest talent available in the market. As a reliable resource providing access to an incredible pool of talent, we help our healthcare facility partners find and attract the professionals they need. Our objective is always to ensure that our partners and our candidates are thrilled with their placement."
Axis Medical Staffing had been ranked a top travel nursing agency by BluePipes for five consecutive years, before earning the top spot in 2022. The recognition comes on the heels of a variety of other awards from other industry-leading resources.
Earlier in 2022, BetterNurse.org named Axis Medical Staffing as the Best Travel Nursing Company in the nation. Verywell Health awarded the agency the prestigious Best Customer Service award in 2022 for the third year in a row. Highway Hypodermics also named Axis Medical Staffing a Top Travel Nursing Company for 2022. Axis Medical Staffing appears consistently on top-ranked lists from these industry-leading platforms.
In 2022, Axis Medical Staffing was also named one of the fastest growing privately-held companies in the Pacific Region, which includes companies in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, by Inc. Magazine. In 2021, Axis Medical Staffing was named as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the nation and listed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, as the third highest ranked travel nursing company in the nation.
About Axis Medical Staffing
Axis Medical Staffing is a leading workforce management partner for some of the nation's most respected healthcare organizations. A Joint Commission certified organization since 2007, Axis specializes in contract assignments for travel nurses and allied healthcare professionals. Visit https://www.axismedicalstaffing.com or call 888-299-2947. Axis Medical Staffing is located at 100 West Harrison Street, South Tower, Suite 550, Seattle, WA 98119.
