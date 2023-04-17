TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

 By Axon

Supreme Court issues a 9-0 decision in favor of Axon, allowing constitutional claims to proceed in federal court

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Enterprise Inc., (NASDAQ: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, on Friday secured a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court victory allowing its constitutional challenges to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) structure and existence to proceed in Federal court.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.