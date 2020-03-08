During the 2019-2020 school year, members of the Burlington Lucille Umbarger Boys & Girls Club expressed their interest in STEM activities and asked for more programs where they could build things, according to a news release.
Recently, Club Director Christina Trader was able to acquire K’Nex sets that will build up to 16 different amusement park rides that are run by real motors.
Each week club members work through a weekly challenge such as building a robot or a building.
The LU members also enjoy their free building time when they get to create anything they can imagine.
During these building challenges, LU members often collaborate as they work through engineering their creations.
— Photos by Tammy Findlay
