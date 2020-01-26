PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — “Boys” trumped “Gentlemen” in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys for Life” easily remained the top ticket seller over newcomer “The Gentlemen.”
The third “Bad Boys” film, coming 17 years after “Bad Boys II,” sold $34 million in tickets in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The R-rated action comedy from Sony Pictures, which cost about $90 million to make, has grossed $120.6 million in two weeks domestically.
Second place went to Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which added theaters in its fifth week of release to keep pace with its Academy Awards momentum. The film grossed $15.8 million over the weekend to bring its North American total to $103.9 million. Worldwide, it’s taken in $200.5 million.
It was a good weekend for “1917.” On Saturday night, Mendes took the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards, solidifying the World War I tale as the clear Oscar frontrunner and Mendes as the favorite for best director. The film earlier triumphed at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards. And its venerated cinematographer, Roger Deakins, also won the American Society of Cinematographers award on Saturday.
The weekend’s top new release was Guy Ritchie’s star-studded gangster film “The Gentlemen.” The STXfilms release came in on the high side of expectations with $11 million in ticket sales. The film, a return to the criminal underworld for Ritchie (“Aladdin,” “Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”), stars Matthew McConaughey as a American expat with a London marijuana empire under threat. Reviews were fairly strong for “The Gentlemen” (72% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) though many critics saw traces of racism in the film’s depictions.
The Universal horror film “The Turning,” a modern adaptation of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw” that drew terrible reviews, collected $7.3 million in its debut weekend.
Music mainstays, newcomers speak out on Grammy inclusion
NEW YORK (AP) — Drama over fairness and inclusion at the Grammy Awards carried over to music’s big night Sunday as newcomers and mainstays in the industry supported Sean “Diddy” Combs and his powerful speech putting the Recording Academy on a clock to fix the nomination process when it comes to rap and R&B in major categories.
“I think if they smart, they listen to Diddy,” soulful singer Lucky Daye told The Associated Press on the red carpet.
British rapper Labrinth added: “Hopefully there’s a conversation to really think about what’s happened.”
Just days ago, the academy’s just-ousted CEO Deborah Dugan claimed that the awards are rigged and filled with conflicts of interest. At the Clive Davis gala Saturday night, Combs — who was honored — spoke for 50 fiery minutes, saying in part:
“So I say this with love to the Grammys, because you really need to know this, every year y’all be killing us man. Man, I’m talking about the pain. I’m speaking for all these artists here, the producers, the executives. The amount of time it takes to make these records, to pour your heart into it, and you just want an even playing field.”
Legend Smokey Robinson had words of support for Combs, his friend, but he said he wasn’t surprised about the Grammy criticism.
“Diddy could actually be a politician. I thought this speech was powerful. It touched on a lot of things people were afraid to say,” he said.
Of Dugan calling out manipulation of the nomination process, he said, “It’s not like it’s news. We’ve known it all along. It’s just coming to the forefront. All that is hidden will come to light.”
Bluesman Keb’ Mo’, who has served on academy boards over the years, said his experiences on the inside have been “nothing but integrity.” He added: “Nothing’s perfect, but my experience is the Grammys trying to maintain integrity and the artistic process.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.