WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BREAKING NEWS: Mike Lindell, MyPillow founder and 2020 election conspiracy theorist, has lost a multi-million-dollar case against Robert Zeidman, a renowned and respected cyber expert.  Brian Glasser and Cary Joshi of Bailey & Glasser, LLP represented Mr. Zeidman in this matter.  Upon information and belief, this is the first case Mike Lindell has lost in the numerous litigations he is involved in related to his claims of fraud in the 2020 election.


