Election ballots for the 2020 primary on Aug. 4 will be mailed out today. Completed ballots may be mailed back to the Skagit County Elections Department by Aug. 4 or taken to a drop-box at one of the following locations by 8 p.m. on election night:
n Anacortes Public Library
n Skyline Beach Club (Anacortes)
n Burlington Parks and Recreation Building
n Skagit Upriver Services/Library (Concrete)
n La Conner Regional Library
n Mount Vernon Police Department
n Skagit County Auditor’s Office (Mount Vernon courthouse)
n Sedro-Woolley Post Office
n Swinomish Social Services Building (La Conner)
