With the appointment, the elevated hospitality brand is preparing to launch Barsala Homes in vacation rental markets across the United States

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barsala, an elevated hospitality brand in the short-term rental sector currently managing over 800 multifamily units nationwide, announced this week that it has appointed Jason Istrin as the Vice President of Real Estate for their single-family residential division. Jason's appointment comes as Barsala raised $20m and prepares to launch Barsala Homes, a new brand that will specialize in larger bedroom count single family homes designed and operated in vacation rental markets across the country.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.