SEATTLE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Batten Safe, a digital marketplace platform providing expert-vetted and consumer-recommended security solutions, announces a collaboration with Blink℠ by Chubb® to bring Blink's offer of innovative personal cyber insurance to the Batten platform.
Blink is a Chubb brand of personal insurance products distributed through the company's digital brokers and on platforms managed by affinity groups such as Batten Safe. Chubb is the world's largest property casualty insurer. This collaboration will be invaluable for the consumer cybersecurity industry and for the Batten community, as it provides insurance protection against cyber threats for individuals and families.
Blink Cyber is a stand-alone insurance policy that serves as a safety-net for customers facing an increasingly growing risk of cyber-attacks. The policy responds to expenses related to a personal cyber event, including phishing scams, ransomware extortion, cyber financial fraud as well as a concierge identity theft recovery service.
"This collaboration is designed to address the growing need for cyber insurance coverage in today's digital world," said Kurt Sanger, Cybersecurity Expert at Batten Safe. "With the increasing frequency of malicious cyber activity and data breaches, consumers are more vulnerable than ever before. Batten Safe's expertise in cybersecurity combined with Blink's cutting-edge digital insurance offering creates a powerful and much-needed solution."
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Blink on a platform to offer insurance protection against a wide range of cyber threats," said Patrick Robinson, Founder and CEO of Batten Safe. "Blink Cyber will provide consumers with the peace of mind they need to navigate the digital landscape confidently."
Laura Bennett, President of Chubb's North America Digital Consumer Division, said, "In a world that is increasingly connected through digital means, Blink and Batten Safe share a vision of providing simple, easy-to-understand and affordable personal cyber insurance to safeguard consumers. Joining forces will open additional channels of access for Blink Cyber insurance to help protect the digital lives of the Batten community."
For more information on Batten Safe's partnership with Blink by Chubb and additional recommended cybersecurity solutions, visit Batten's website.
About Batten Safe
At Batten, we help people protect their families online, at home, and in an emergency. We enable confident security choices with actionable recommendations that empower you to make your home stronger, and your family safer. With our curated marketplace and personalized recommendations for family security products, we make it easy to prepare today for peace of mind tomorrow. For more information, visit our website.
