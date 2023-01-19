Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, connected and inspired nearly 400 home service professionals at SPARK 2023, the ultimate training and networking event for contr...

Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, connected and inspired nearly 400 home service professionals at SPARK 2023, the ultimate training and networking event for contractors.

 By Business Development Resources (BDR)

The second annual event, hosted by the business training and coaching experts, offers contractors and service leaders a unique opportunity for reconnection and business insight

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, connected and inspired nearly 400 home service professionals at SPARK 2023, the ultimate training and networking event for contractors.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.