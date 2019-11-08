November is a good time to talk about food, and it’s a wonderful reminder to live with gratitude.
Many of us are blessed to have the chance to do both on Thanksgiving Day. As plans for sharing holiday meals finalize, consider this: The average American household wastes about 25 percent of the food they buy, especially produce.
That amount adds up to about $130 per month. When we throw away food, we also waste significant amounts of water, energy, fuel, fertilizer, time and money used to produce, package and transport it.
Uneaten food accounts for 23 percent of all methane emissions in the U.S. — a potent climate-change contributor. This holiday season, let’s make the food we buy and eat be more about giving thanks, than making waste.
Keep it fresh
Most of us shop ahead in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Keep your feast-worthy groceries fresh by storing them correctly ahead of time. Here are a few starter tips:
n Many fruits give off natural gases that cause nearby produce to ripen and spoil faster. Store fruits such as ripe bananas, avocados, apples, and tomatoes away from other produce. Store veggies and fruit in separate fridge drawers.
n Remove apples, cabbage, peppers, citrus fruit and eggplant from bags before storing in refrigerator crisper drawers.
n Store winter squashes and potatoes loose in a cupboard or pantry.
n Store onions and garlic in a cool, dark place separate from potatoes.
n Root veggies store well in the fridge, in a sealed container with a dry towel.
n Spruce up limp greens by immersing them in ice water for 30 minutes or place upright in a glass of water for a few hours.
n Always refrigerate cut or peeled produce. Store in clear containers so you can see what’s inside.
n Choose fresh foods that freeze well if there’s a chance you won’t get around to eating them in time.
Find a complete database of food storage tips and their shelf lives at StillTasty.com and EatByDate.com.
Do you already have some of the ingredients to host your holiday meal? Date labels are confusing and can lead to needlessly throwing away good food.
With the exception of infant formula, product dating is set by manufacturers to indicate the latest date for peak quality, not safety. Even if the date expires, a product should be safe, wholesome and good of quality if stored and handled properly. Let’s de-mystify what some of the most common food date labels mean:
n “Use By Last date” recommended by manufacturer for peak quality.
n “Sell By Manufacturer’s date” informs store how long to display item for sale.
n “Best before/best by” is manufacturer’s recommended date for optimal flavor quality
n Closed or coded dates — packing numbers used by manufacturers.
You can see the USDA’s Food Product Dating fact sheet by visiting fsis.usda.gov.
Meal plan
Feeding guests over the holidays takes preparation. This is a great time to get in the swing of extending the habit of meal planning beyond the holiday table.
Planning and thoughtful shopping are key to avoiding wasted food. By making a list with weekly meals in mind, you can save money, time and may eat healthier food.
Lots of food leftover from turkey dinner? Put those leftovers to work:
n Leftover greens or veggie tops can be blended and frozen for winter soups or kept whole and turned into broth (which you can also freeze).
n Casseroles, frittatas, soups and smoothies are great ways to use leftovers, and odds and ends.
n Share food you won’t get around to eating with friends or neighbors before heading out of town.
Before you shop
n What’s the plan for the leftover turkey? Soup? Sandwiches? How about both. Shop your fridge and cupboards first to avoid buying food you already have on hand.
n Make your shopping list based on how many meals you will eat at home and the timing of your next shopping trip. Will you or your family members eat Thanksgiving leftovers for a week, or will you need to mix it up and take a few meals out? Be realistic.
n Include quantities on your shopping list to make sure you buy just what you need. For fresh items, note how many meals you will make with each.
While shopping
n Choose loose fruit and vegetables over prepackaged to better control the quantity you need and ensure fresher ingredients.
n Buy bulk grains, beans and pastas; purchase only quantities needed.
n Ask for and buy “imperfect” fruit and vegetables. Some grocers are already offering them. Nearly 50 percent of healthy high-quality produce is wasted before even reaching grocery stores because it is blemished or oddly shaped.
Learn more about ‘ugly’ fruit by checking out EndFoodWAste.org.
What about composting?
Composting builds healthy soil and cuts down the amount of food waste entering landfills. However, it’s not the most resource-efficient form of disposal; food waste prevention is.
The best items for the compost bin are non-edible forms of food. These are items like coffee grounds, eggshells, banana peels, food-soiled paper and other scraps that have essentially reached the end of their lives in terms of what they can be used for in meal recipes.
Compost should still have a seat at the table in terms of your household waste reduction goals. Here are a few ways to make compost happen:
n With the help of worms, and the addition of shredded paper and fall leaves, most veggie and fruit scraps can be easily broken down in a backyard composting system that has been secured from rodents.
Skagit County Public Works offers free workshops to help you get started. Check out the county’s Master Composter Recycler Program Facebook page for an updated schedule facebook.com/skagitmcr or contact Callie Martin at 360-416-1575 for details.
n City residents in Skagit County have access to curbside food scrap collection when they sign up to have a green waste cart delivered to their home.
Want green waste cart service at your house? Contact your city’s utility billing office or Solid Waste Department for more information. If you’re curious about the kinds of food and yard waste acceptable in the green curbside bin visit wmnorthwest.com for an updated compost guideline sheet.
Compost collected from carts goes to Skagit’s own industrial composting facility, Skagit Soils, in Mount Vernon.
