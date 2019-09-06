MOUNT VERNON — Once again this summer, a black bear has been spotted roaming through Mount Vernon.
At about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a report of a black bear in the 1200 block of North LaVenture Road, near LaVenture Middle School, Lt. Mike Moore said in a news release.
Other people had reported spotting the bear heading east on the nearby Kulshan Trail, Moore said.
In conjunction with the Mount Vernon School District, the department worked to ensure the safety of the people nearby the school, including students walking to begin their day, Moore said. That included the school district providing alternate transportation methods, Moore said.
A Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputy and that department's drone unit also assisted in the search for the bear, which was able to be contained in the area of North 30th Street and the trail, Moore said.
State Department of Fish & Wildlife officers responded to the scene in an attempt to catch the bear, but the bear was able to escape through a culvert, Moore said.
The bear was then seen near Waugh Road and Seneca Drive, Moore said. Fish & Wildlife officers had set a trap in the area, he said.
Additional sightings of the bear were reported in the 4000 block of East Division Street, he said.
"I think he is moving east, which is good because then he'll be more where bears should be," said Fish & Wildlife officer John Ludwig.
This bear is a different bear than the island-hopping bear seen around the area in June, including spending time in a tree in the Home Deport parking lot, Ludwig said. That bear was larger and had different markings, Ludwig said.
It also was tagged with an ear marker upon its capture, he said.
This bear was probably a cub from last season, weighing about 60 to 70 pounds, he said.
"(It's) moving on it's own, but hasn't been on its own for very long," Ludwig said.
The bear does not appear to be aggressive and has not had any interactions with humans or animals, Moore said. Residents in the areas of the sighting are urged to take precautions with small animals and children.
Anyone who sees the bear is asked to not approach it and to call 911.
In June, a young black bear that had reportedly hopped around the islands, climbed a tree near Home Depot in Burlington and was eventually caught in a residential area of Mount Vernon.
