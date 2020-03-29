As the first chapter of spring approaches and weather becomes more consistently cooperative, we invite readers to submit photos of their adventures while being out and about.
Please take care to practice social distancing, and make sure to keep you and your group as safe as possible at all times. Springtime conditions can be rugged and messy.
Send high-res digital photos to features@skagitpublishing.com; we’ll plan to publish some of our favorites in the near future.
