Cloud-connected smart food locker seeks to elevate the resident experience

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Partners Inc., one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, and Minnow Technologies, Inc., a connected-devices startup, today announced their agreement to deploy Minnow's smart food delivery management amenity in select apartment communities across Bell Partners' portfolio. The installation of the food delivery amenity follows the rapid growth of food deliveries, which have increased 525% since 2018. Bell Partners' deployment of a food delivery management solution is the largest of its kind in the multifamily industry.


