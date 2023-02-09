BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "BLACU" beginning on February 10, 2023. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant and one right, with each right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon consummation of an initial business combination. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLAC," "BLACW" and "BLACR," respectively. The offering is expected to close on February 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While we will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in our identification and acquisition of a target company, we intend to focus our search on companies in the healthcare industry.


