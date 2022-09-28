Lowest Cost Laser Hair Removal In Bellevue and Kirkland Is At Northwest Face & Body

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser hair removal is among one of the sought cosmetic treatments in the world. In the early days, intense pulsed light lasers were the standard for performing laser hair removal. This came with limitations and drawbacks such as only being able to treat people with light skin. It was also painful. At Northwest Face & Body, our master estheticians utilize a triple wavelength laser that allows them to treat people of all skin tones with minimal pain.

