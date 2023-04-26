Dr. Javad Sajan At Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Is The Best Plastic Surgeon In Washington State

SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan, of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, is among one of the United States' top plastic surgeons and the best in Washington State. His skills and specialties range from hair transplant to breast augmentation to gender affirming surgery for transgender individuals. Dr. Sajan is also known for his particular skill in fat transfer to the breast procedures which are not widely performed by plastic surgeons due to the nuance and precision required.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.