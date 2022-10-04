Seattle Plastic Surgeon Releases Episode 3 of Surgical Transgender Documentary

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transgender patients are often underrepresented and ignored in the healthcare industry. However, patients seeking gender affirming surgery have found a welcoming environment at plastic surgery offices such as that of Dr. Javad Sajan. Dr. Sajan is one of the top plastic surgeons in the United States performing gender affirming surgeries. Dr. Sajan's documentary series features the real stories and journeys of transgender patients as they undergo gender affirming surgeries. All episodes can be watched on realdrseattle.tv Dr. Sajan's documentary series recently released its episode, "This Is My Voice."

