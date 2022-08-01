Some travelers chose to fly privately for increased safety during COVID-19, but most Americans say they flew by private jet to celebrate a special occasion

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestPrivateJet.com a leading platform for consumers to compare and discover trusted and reliable private jet programs, has published a new survey report to examine trends among American travelers. The study highlights the increase in private jet travel and the top reasons people choose to charter non-commercial planes. Researchers assessed responses from 1,250 consumers who earned 50,000 or more annually.

